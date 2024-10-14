Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

