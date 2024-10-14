Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $168.80 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

