Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,732 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $57.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

