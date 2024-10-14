Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $532.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.70 and its 200 day moving average is $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $533.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

