Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,155 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,129,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,084. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.