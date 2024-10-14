Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

