reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Up 14.7% in September

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

reAlpha Tech Stock Down 1.7 %

reAlpha Tech stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $575.41.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 1,259.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

Institutional Trading of reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. ( NASDAQ:AIRE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.