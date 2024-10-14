Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.21. 24,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 176,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

