Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.79. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

