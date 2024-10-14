QUASA (QUA) Trading 52.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $75,700.47 and $1,440.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,933.90 or 0.99996869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167279 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $385.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

