QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.03 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $62.03 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,046,470,397 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuarkChain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,046,202,443 in circulation. The last known price of QuarkChain is 0.00892396 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,011,552.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quarkchain.io/.”

