pzETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $262,687.73 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,901.47 or 0.04644238 BTC on exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $48.94 million and approximately $262,687.73 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 44,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,203.60587877. The last known price of pzETH is 2,916.40498055 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,271.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

