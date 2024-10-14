ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 27648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

