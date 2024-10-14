ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.51 and last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 375962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.