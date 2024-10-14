Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101.79 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00008472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.57 or 1.00098349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.43441265 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,332,450.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

