Prom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00008518 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $102.54 million and $2.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,957.15 or 0.99993831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.43441265 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,332,450.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

