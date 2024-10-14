Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $324.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.92. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.95.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

