Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

