Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

NYSE:HD opened at $412.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

