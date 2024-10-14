Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $702.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

