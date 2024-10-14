Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

