Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $502.50 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $502.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.44.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

