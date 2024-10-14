Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,677,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

