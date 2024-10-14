Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Primo Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Primo Water by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

