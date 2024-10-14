Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $264.57, with a volume of 32181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

Powell Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,208.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,208.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,934. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.