PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,180.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 207.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00101507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012365 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

