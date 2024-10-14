Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Pool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Institutional Trading of Pool

Pool Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $365.28 on Monday. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.