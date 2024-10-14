Polianta Ltd Takes $1.16 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $264.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $273.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

