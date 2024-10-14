Polianta Ltd Cuts Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF comprises 3.3% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 2.20% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

