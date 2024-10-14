Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 7,200 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.96 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

