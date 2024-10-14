Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,100 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $333.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day moving average is $314.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

