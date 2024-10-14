Polianta Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.98% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,975,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

