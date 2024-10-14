Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.18 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $37.18 million and approximately $409,581.98 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network (POKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pocket Network has a current supply of 1,683,071,360 with 1,639,345,851 in circulation. The last known price of Pocket Network is 0.03703219 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $483,172.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pokt.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

