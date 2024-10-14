Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,367,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 7,831,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63,672.0 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PANHF opened at $1.85 on Monday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

