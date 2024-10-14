Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

PNE opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.37. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.61 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

