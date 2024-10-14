Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in September

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded up C$6.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$139.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.35. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$130.00 and a 1 year high of C$188.78.
About Pernod Ricard
