Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in September

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded up C$6.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$139.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.35. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$130.00 and a 1 year high of C$188.78.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.