Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,736. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.27. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

