Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,736. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.27. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Pipe International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock: Ready to Slingshot Higher as New CEO Takes the Helm
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.