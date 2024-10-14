PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PED opened at $1.00 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.