Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

PAYO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 325,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,218. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

