PAX Gold Price Hits $2,664.08 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $515.62 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,664.08 or 0.04038246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00257776 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 193,547 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.
