PAX Gold Price Hits $2,664.08 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $515.62 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,664.08 or 0.04038246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 193,547 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

