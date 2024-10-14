Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and approximately $647,439.21 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

