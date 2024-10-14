Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $411,198.87

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.75 million and approximately $411,198.87 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pax Dollar has a current supply of 107,748,793.09068343. The last known price of Pax Dollar is 1.00021515 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $365,899.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/usdp/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.