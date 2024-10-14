Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

