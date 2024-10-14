Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 67 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.10 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.