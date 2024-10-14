Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $152.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

