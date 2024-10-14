Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Intel stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

