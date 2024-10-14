Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.