Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.63 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

