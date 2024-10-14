Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.