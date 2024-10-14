Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Invests $78,000 in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEST. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at $128,854,346.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and sold 131,621 shares worth $1,326,754. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Westrock Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEST shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

